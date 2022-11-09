Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our procurement team and advance your career as a

Sourcing Lead - Facilities & Engineered Equipment!



GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.



In this role You will:

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of medium/high spend & complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our stakeholders and suppliers

Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior stakeholders

Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution

We have the following requirements:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required

At least 3 years of category specific experience

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrical environment is an advantage

Ability and proven record of providing professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members

Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities

Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management

Experience working in a large and multicultural team

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

Fluency in English

Strategic thinking and ability to propose sourcing strategies

At bp, we provide the following benefits to you: