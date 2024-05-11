This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



he “Sourcing Lead – Facilities and Engineered Equipment” will align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure visibility, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

This is an Individual Contributor role and will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting.

The Sourcing Lead will support/handle end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, but not limited to the following activities:

Receive, implement and prioritize multiple project requests via the Case Management tool.

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and handle the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and run the associated approval processes

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/implement the process status as per the related guidelines

Support/handle the supplier selection process

Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Run the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

The ideal candidate has minimum five (5) to seven (7) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial skill and communication (oral and written English language) skills

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum two (2) to three (3) years of experience in the Facilities and Engineered equipment category or any related categories. Deep experience within the oil and gas industry is desirable.

Good stakeholder leadership skills handling Global Customers

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team

Good influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors

Ability to work on shift hours

Ability to work on remote location basis

Believe in Agile ways of working

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.