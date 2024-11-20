Sourcing Lead - Facilities and Engineered Equipment

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Sourcing Lead will support/handle end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request not limited to the following activities:
Case Management
Receive, implement and continuously balance multiple Sourcing and Contracting project requests via the Case Management tool.
Sourcing Strategy
Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions
Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope etc. and handle the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements
Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes
Supplier Prequalification
Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/implement the process status as per the related guidelines
Event Management
Support/manage the supplier selection process
Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions)
Handle the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.
Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.
Contracting
Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications
Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance
Contract Operationalization
Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.
Experience:
The ideal candidate has minimum five (5) to seven (7) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial foresight
Proven knowledge and relevant minimum two (2) to three (3) years of experience in the Facilities and Engineered equipment category or any related categories. Deep experience within the oil and gas industry is desirable.
Good partner management skills handling Global Stakeholders
Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team
Good influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors
Proficient in English (oral and written) language. Mandarin speakers are an advantage.
Ability to work on shift hours
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.