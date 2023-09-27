Job summary

This role will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes. Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process (CMcp) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. The Sourcing Lead – HSSE will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes.Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process (CMcp) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.The Sourcing Lead – HSSE will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Support and manage strategic sourcing activities, but not limited to the following:

Case Management

Receive, execute and continuously manage multiple Sourcing & Contracting and contract management project requests via the Case Management tool

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and manage the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes



Supplier Prequalification

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines

Event Management

Support/manage the supplier selection process

Build and manage sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems

Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMCP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and obtain approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Conduct regular Contracts health check as required.

Post Award Contract Management

Ensure Contract is fit for purpose, valid and always updated in the Company’s systems. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business in accordance with Category Management Plan.

Resolve any dispute in invoice payments by proactively engaging with Suppliers and Accounts Payable team to ensure timely payment with complete compliance.

Ensure Pricebooks are up-to date by adding/removing items from Pricebooks based on demand from the Business

Support/manage the supplier selection process

Build and manage sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems

Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMCP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and obtain approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Essential Requirements

The ideal candidate has minimum 8 years of practical and application in End-to-End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum 5 years’ experience in Oil and Gas categories more specifically under Chemicals & Catalysts and business experience required.

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in an international environments and Joint Ventures

University degree in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant discipline.

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations, and life-cycle management.

With a strong contract drafting skills.

Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management.

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

Fluent in English and Mandarin (oral and written) language.

Ability to work on shift hours

Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel and Ariba



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.