Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead– HSSE will align with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

What you will deliver

Support and handle strategic sourcing activities, but not limited to the following:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously run multiple Sourcing & Contracting and contract management project requests via the Case Management tool

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop Sourcing strategies demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions

Develop the ATM (approach to market) approved Sourcing Strategy, and handle the associated approval processes.

Supplier Prequalification

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/implement the process status as per the related guidelines

Contracting

Determine appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category mentorship

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process.

Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award and conduct regular Contracts health check as required.

Post Award Contract Management

Ensure Contract is fit for purpose, valid and always updated in the Company’s systems. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business in accordance with Category Management Plan.

Support the supplier selection process

Build and handle sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems

Run the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed with CMCP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Bring up any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and handle the approval process

What you will need to be successful

The ideal candidate has minimum 8 years of practical and application in End-to-End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, commercial skill and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum 5 years’ experience in Oil and Gas categories more specifically under Chemicals & Catalysts and business experience required.

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in an international environments and Joint Ventures

University degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant field.

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations, and life-cycle management, with a strong contract drafting skills.

Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management.

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

Ability to work on shift hours

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



