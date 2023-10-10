Relocation may be negotiable for this role

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our GBS Procurement team and advance your career as a

Sourcing Lead - Hardware & Software (Parental cover)

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. To achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

In this role You will:

- Lead complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request

- Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity

- Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process.

- Influence business demand where required and possible.

- Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for bp in the marketplace

- Contribute to the development of the category strategies from a sourcing team’s side

- Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with the respective Category strategy

- Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

- Lead and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

- Lead all relevant business partner and supplier interactions including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

- Define negotiation & contracting strategy

- Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements

- Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives

- Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior partners

What You will need to be successful:

- Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

- Minimum 4-6 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing and contracting

- Proficiency in English is a must

- Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities

- Confirmed experience with contract creation, negotiations, and life-cycle management

- Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management

- Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

- Critical thinking and ability to define sourcing strategies

- Solid understanding of MS Office products i.e., PowerPoint, Access & Excel.

- Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

- Ability to review and analyse complex data to identify issues and trends

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

- Life & health insurance, medical care package

- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

- Possibility to join our social communities and networks

- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage

- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.