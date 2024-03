We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

SOURCING LEAD- IP PROJECTS

In this role You will:

Receive and continuously manage incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions used to determine the sourcing strategy decision

Develop sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable



Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the approval process

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are completed and appropriate approvals are documented. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are obtained and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Deliver value to internal collaborators, partnering to manage all Sourcing & Contracting activities in compliance with Category Management Common Process

Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines

Monitor/manage continuous supplier prequalification status, and action per the related guidelines

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with partners to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Support/manage the supplier selection process

Build and manage sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process

What You need to be successful:

Minimum five (5) to seven (7) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communication (oral and written English) skills.

Added advantage: knowledge and relevant experience in Oil and Gas categories & Digital and Talent categories.

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

Degree or equivalent experience

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal partners across multiple cultures and geographies and with suppliers.

Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



