Sourcing Lead – IT Hardware & Software

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ071658
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Summary:

Grade H/6

GBS defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardised business services for the BP Group.

We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.

As the GBS organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in five core areas:

Risk and control: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Capability: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process


Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead – IT Hardware & Software is responsible for managing and driving high value & complexity sourcing projects in support of business objectives in the respective spend category. In addition to sourcing, this role is accountable for being the GBS interface in category specific discussions, developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities. This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance. The ideal candidate has shown knowledge of the spend category and marketplace, extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Act as the GBS Category guide / focal point in said category towards GBS Procurement, PSCM and Business partners

  • Take the lead in ensuring effective information flow regarding the category strategy / guidance between GBS Procurement and PSCM

  • Contribute to the development of the strategies from a GBS Procurement side

  • Provide category specific guidance and mentoring to the relevant GBS Procurement Team(s)

  • Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of high complexity

  • Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the category level discussions and sourcing process

  • Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace

  • Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy / guidance

  • Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

  • Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

  • Manage key stakeholder & supplier relationships in the category and all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions throughout the sourcing projects looked after

  • Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

  • Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process. Also propose potential modifications/updates to the contract templates based on category specific requirements

  • Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

  • Mentor and support team members, and actively contribute to the development of GBS capability & knowledge in the given categories

  • Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives

  • Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

  • Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

  • 5+ years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

  • 3+ year’s category specific experience, preferably in IT categories like Software as Service, Platform as Services, Infrastructure as Services, Cloud computing preferred

  • Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers

  • Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance

  • Experience on category management and/or category strategy development is an advantage

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

  • Bachelor Degree in any discipline and / or related work experience

  • Procurement related professional certification like CIPS, MCIPS or CPSM etc preferred

  • Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

  • Strong understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

  • Excellent influencing and negotiation skills

  • Excellent stakeholder relationship leadership skills 

  • Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

  • Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge

  • Ability to provide professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members

  • Proficient desktop computing experience

  • Strong proactive and innovative ways of working

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

