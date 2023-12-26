This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade H/6GBS defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardised business services for the BP Group.We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.As the GBS organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in five core areas:Risk and control: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people.Capability: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process



Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead – IT Hardware & Software is responsible for managing and driving high value & complexity sourcing projects in support of business objectives in the respective spend category. In addition to sourcing, this role is accountable for being the GBS interface in category specific discussions, developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities. This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance. The ideal candidate has shown knowledge of the spend category and marketplace, extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Act as the GBS Category guide / focal point in said category towards GBS Procurement, PSCM and Business partners

Take the lead in ensuring effective information flow regarding the category strategy / guidance between GBS Procurement and PSCM

Contribute to the development of the strategies from a GBS Procurement side

Provide category specific guidance and mentoring to the relevant GBS Procurement Team(s)

Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of high complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the category level discussions and sourcing process

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy / guidance

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage key stakeholder & supplier relationships in the category and all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions throughout the sourcing projects looked after

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process. Also propose potential modifications/updates to the contract templates based on category specific requirements

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Mentor and support team members, and actively contribute to the development of GBS capability & knowledge in the given categories

Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

5+ years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

3+ year’s category specific experience, preferably in IT categories like Software as Service, Platform as Services, Infrastructure as Services, Cloud computing preferred

Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers

Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance

Experience on category management and/or category strategy development is an advantage

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Bachelor Degree in any discipline and / or related work experience

Procurement related professional certification like CIPS, MCIPS or CPSM etc preferred

Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

Strong understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing and negotiation skills

Excellent stakeholder relationship leadership skills

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge

Ability to provide professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members

Proficient desktop computing experience

Strong proactive and innovative ways of working

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



