Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Grade H/6
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The Sourcing Lead – IT Hardware & Software is responsible for managing and driving high value & complexity sourcing projects in support of business objectives in the respective spend category. In addition to sourcing, this role is accountable for being the GBS interface in category specific discussions, developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities. This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance. The ideal candidate has shown knowledge of the spend category and marketplace, extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Act as the GBS Category guide / focal point in said category towards GBS Procurement, PSCM and Business partners
Take the lead in ensuring effective information flow regarding the category strategy / guidance between GBS Procurement and PSCM
Contribute to the development of the strategies from a GBS Procurement side
Provide category specific guidance and mentoring to the relevant GBS Procurement Team(s)
Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of high complexity
Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the category level discussions and sourcing process
Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace
Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy / guidance
Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
Manage key stakeholder & supplier relationships in the category and all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions throughout the sourcing projects looked after
Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers
Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process. Also propose potential modifications/updates to the contract templates based on category specific requirements
Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements
Mentor and support team members, and actively contribute to the development of GBS capability & knowledge in the given categories
Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives
Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations
Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
5+ years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment
3+ year’s category specific experience, preferably in IT categories like Software as Service, Platform as Services, Infrastructure as Services, Cloud computing preferred
Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers
Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance
Experience on category management and/or category strategy development is an advantage
ESSENTIAL CRITERIA
Bachelor Degree in any discipline and / or related work experience
Procurement related professional certification like CIPS, MCIPS or CPSM etc preferred
Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process
Strong understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection
Excellent influencing and negotiation skills
Excellent stakeholder relationship leadership skills
Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills
Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge
Ability to provide professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members
Proficient desktop computing experience
Strong proactive and innovative ways of working
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.