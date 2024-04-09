Sourcing Lead - Integrity Management + QA /QC

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Sourcing Lead supports various BP businesses with a range of high complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.

This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.

The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.

Note: This role will support Europe and USA regions and will require you to work from1:00pm -10:00pm Malaysia time Monday to Friday.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Lead will manage complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Demand Management

Case Management

Sourcing Strategy

Supplier Selection

Contracting

Contract Operationalization

Post Award Contract Management

Supplier Management

Across activity sets, it's paramount to ensure that all requests and Scopes of Work liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met.

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of medium spend & complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace

Contribute to the development of strategies from a sourcing team’s side

Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage the all relevant partner and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

Define negotiation strategy, negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Define contracting strategy, develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Align with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

Align with all bp's Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

Professional Leadership

Regardless of the specific reporting structure, the Sourcing Lead is encouraged to provide coaching and professional mentorship as assigned by the Sourcing Manager

If delegated by the Sourcing Manager, they may be the first point of escalation in the Team in specific categories/subcategories or regions supported

Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our partners and suppliers, as assigned by the Sourcing Manager

Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior partners, as assigned by the Sourcing Manager

Drive and coordinate issue resolution in sophisticated scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution, as assigned by the Sourcing Manager

Essential Education

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Procurement related professional certification is an advantage

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

The ideal candidate has 5-7 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and communication skills

In-depth understanding of respective category/categories is crucial

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrial environment is an advantage

Ability and exposure in providing professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members

Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities

Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management

Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management

Experience working in a large and multicultural team

Strong influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners, even at senior levels

Fluent in English. Additional languages may mean an advantage

Strategic thinking and ability to define sourcing strategies

Global / international business experience

Being able to work under pressure and exacting time constraints

Strong understanding of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel.

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Ability to review and analyse complex data to identify issues and trends

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.