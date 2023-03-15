Site traffic information and cookies

Sourcing Lead - Logistics

  • Location Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146433BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This role will support various BP businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and other related activities within GBS Procurement.

GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.

Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.

The Strategic Sourcing Lead is responsible for delivering mid-complex, potentially multi-region sourcing events within the logistics sourcing category, driving significant value for the business.

The Sourcing Lead will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Key Accountabilities:
Sourcing

  • Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with Business Facing, Supply Facing and Stakeholder Teams to ensure all business requirements are considered/met
  • Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions utilized to determine the sourcing strategy
  • Develop and execute Sourcing Strategy with supervision based on request, incumbents, market conditions, scopes of work, etc.
  • Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines, ensure relevant due diligence processes are executed and appropriate approvals are documented. Support/manage the supplier selection process.
  • Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan
  • Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation

Contracting
  • Evaluate proposals/outputs
  • Lead complex negotiations for multi region commercial contracts
  • Ensure compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract templates
  • Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Additional accountabilities specific to this role
  • Effectively represent each category and region supported to the business
  • Develop a solid understanding of assigned regional contracts, supply agreement templates along with thorough understanding of legal concepts related to each category’s guiding principles, also known as Category Guidance.
Reporting effectiveness through key metrics, including value delivery to GBS Procurement
  • Professional experience with minimum seven (7) years in end to end sourcing and contracting of services and commodities
  • Proven knowledge and minimum five (5) years of experience in Logistics sourcing
  • Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures
  • Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal stakeholders across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies and with suppliers
  • Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information
  • Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection
  • Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills
  • Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge
  • Advanced / Professional English and Mandarin business language skills
  • Strong proactive and innovative approach
  • Able to work on shift

