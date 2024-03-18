Sourcing Lead - Logistics-2

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Sourcing Lead is responsible for delivering mid-complex, potentially multi-region sourcing events within the logistics sourcing category, driving significant value for the business.
Key Accountabilities
Sourcing
Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with Business Facing, Supply Facing and Stakeholder Teams to ensure all business requirements are considered/met
Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate to accurately gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions used to determine the sourcing strategy
Develop and implement Sourcing Strategy with supervision based on request, incumbents, market conditions etc.
Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines, ensure relevant due diligence processes are implemented and appropriate approvals are detailed. Support/handle the supplier selection process.
Handle the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan
Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation
Contracting
Evaluate proposals/outputs
Lead complex negotiations for multi region commercial contracts
Ensure compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract templates
Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity
Additional accountabilities specific to this role
Effectively represent each category and region supported to the business
Develop a solid understanding of assigned regional contracts, supply agreement templates along with detailed understanding of legal concepts related to each category’s guiding principles, also known as Category Guidance.
Essential Education and Job Requirements
Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any discipline or related field
Professional experience with minimum seven (7) years in end to end sourcing and contracting of services and commodities
Proven knowledge and minimum five (5) years of experience in Logistics sourcing
Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures
Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to handle and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information
Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection
Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills
Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation internationally
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.