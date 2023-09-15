Sourcing Lead - Logistics

Job summary

This role will support various BP businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and other related activities within GBS Procurement. GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy. Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. The Strategic Sourcing Lead is responsible for delivering mid-complex, potentially multi-region sourcing events within the logistics sourcing category, driving significant value for the business. The Sourcing Lead will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Sourcing

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with Business Facing, Supply Facing and Stakeholder Teams to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions utilized to determine the sourcing strategy

Develop and execute Sourcing Strategy with supervision based on request, incumbents, market conditions, scopes of work, etc.

Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines, ensure relevant due diligence processes are executed and appropriate approvals are documented. Support/manage the supplier selection process.

Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation

Contracting

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Lead complex negotiations for multi region commercial contracts

Ensure compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract templates

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Additional accountabilities specific to this role

Effectively represent each category and region supported to the business

Develop a solid understanding of assigned regional contracts, supply agreement templates along with thorough understanding of legal concepts related to each category’s guiding principles, also known as Category Guidance.

Reporting effectiveness through key metrics, including value delivery to GBS Procurement

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Professional experience with minimum five (5) years in end to end sourcing and contracting of services and commodities

Proven knowledge and minimum three (3) years of experience in Logistics sourcing

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures



Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal stakeholders across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies and with suppliers

Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills

Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge

Advanced / Professional English business language skills

Strong proactive and innovative approach

Able to work on shift



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.