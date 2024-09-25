Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy. Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a SOURCING LEAD- LOGISTICS WITH GERMAN In this role You will: Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with partners to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions used to determine the sourcing strategy

Develop and execute Sourcing Strategy with supervision based on request, incumbents, market conditions, scopes of work, etc.

Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines, ensure relevant due diligence processes are performed and appropriate approvals are documented. Support/manage the supplier selection process.

Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Lead complex negotiations for multi region commercial contracts

Ensure compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract templates

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Effectively represent each category and region supported to the business

Develop a solid understanding of assigned regional contracts, supply agreement templates along with thorough understanding of legal concepts related to each category’s guiding principles, also known as Category Guidance. What You need to be successful: Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field

Professional experience with minimum five (5) years in end to end sourcing and contracting of services and commodities

Proven knowledge and minimum three (3) years of experience in Logistics sourcing

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal partners across multiple cultures and geographies and with suppliers

Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills

Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge

Advanced / Professional English and German business language skills

Strong proactive and innovative approach At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.