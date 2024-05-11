Sourcing Lead - MRO

Job Family Group:Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Description:
The Sourcing Lead will handle end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request of the following activities:
Demand Management
Case Management
Sourcing Strategy
Supplier Selection
Contracting
Contract Operationalization
Post Award Contract Management
Supplier Management
Across activity sets, it's paramount to ensure that all requests and Scopes of Work liaise with partners to ensure all are considered/met.
Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity
Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.
Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace
Contribute to the development of the respective category strategies from a sourcing team’s side
Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with strategy
Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
Lead and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
Handle the all relevant team member and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project
Define contracting strategy, develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process
Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements
Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements
Professional Leadership
Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our stakeholders and suppliers
Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution
Essential Education and Job Requirements:
Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)
The ideal candidate has 6-8 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills
In-depth understanding of respective category/categories is crucial
Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrial environment is an advantage
Ability and consistent record of providing professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members
Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities
Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments
Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management
Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management
Experience working in a large and diverse team
Strong influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors
Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis
Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners, even at senior levels
Strategic thinking and ability to define sourcing strategies
Global / international business experience
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.