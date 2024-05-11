Site traffic information and cookies

Sourcing Lead - MRO

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076870
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead will handle end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request of the following activities:

  • Demand Management

  • Case Management

  • Sourcing Strategy

  • Supplier Selection

  • Contracting

  • Contract Operationalization

  • Post Award Contract Management

  • Supplier Management

Across activity sets, it's paramount to ensure that all requests and Scopes of Work liaise with partners to ensure all are considered/met.

  • Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity

  • Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

  • Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace

  • Contribute to the development of the respective category strategies from a sourcing team’s side

  • Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with strategy

  • Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

  • Lead and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

  • Handle the all relevant team member and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

  • Define contracting strategy, develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

  • Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements

  • Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Professional Leadership

  • Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our stakeholders and suppliers

  • Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

  • Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

  • The ideal candidate has 6-8 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills

  • In-depth understanding of respective category/categories is crucial

  • Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrial environment is an advantage

  • Ability and consistent record of providing professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members

  • Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities

  • Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments

  • Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management

  • Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management

  • Experience working in a large and diverse team

  • Strong influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors

  • Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

  • Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners, even at senior levels

  • Strategic thinking and ability to define sourcing strategies

  • Global / international business experience

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our  achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

 

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.


Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

