Sourcing Lead-Marketing

Job summary

The Sourcing Lead supports Marketing, Retail, Technology and Payment (MRTP) category with a range of medium/high complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities in Thai and English. The sourcing activity marketing service in this category including but not limited to Creative (ATL, BTL), Market Insight/ Research, MICE, Sponsorship and Promotional Item. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.

This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.

The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication, and collaborator leadership skills.

Key Accountabilities

The role manages sophisticated, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, as following activities:

Demand Management

Case Management

Sourcing Strategy

Supplier Selection

Contracting

Contract Operationalization

Post Award Contract Management

Supplier Management

Across activity sets, its paramount to ensure that all requests and Scopes of Work liaise with collaborators to ensure all business requirements are considered/met.

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity.

Ensure that the requirement are properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximize value for BP in the marketplace.

Contribute to the development of the respective category strategies from a sourcing team’s perspective.

Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with business strategies.

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement.

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen.

Manage all relevant collaborator and supplier interactions and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project.

Define negotiation strategy, negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers.

Define contracting strategy, develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process.

Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements.

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyze data base on project requirements.

Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives.

Align with BP’s Code of Conduct, uphold a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations.

Follow all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures.

Professional Leadership

Depending on the organizational setup, this Sourcing Lead role may have people management responsibilities

Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior partners

Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution

Essential Education:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Procurement related professional certification is an advantage

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: