Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

SOURCING LEAD - Marketing, Retail Technology and Payment systems

In this role You will:

Support the vision and objectives of bp procurement and ensure the activities are aligned with the Business Facing and Supply Facing teams. Responsible for delivery of cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.

Support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP)

Lead and deliver end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request.

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions,

Scope of Work, etc. and manage the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements.

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy and manage the associated approval processes.

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guide Retail Technology and Payment Systems lines.

Support/manage the supplier selection process.

Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process and manage the approval process.

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Provides oversight on quality framework components & overall sourcing targets for the region.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Minimum eight (8) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial foresight

Minimum three (3) years experience in the Marketing, Retail Technology and Payment Systems sector and have had exposure to and be able to display an understanding of the workings of this sector.

Strong stakeholder management skills

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team.

Strong influencing skills

Strong communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Additional languages would be an advantage.

Awareness of agile ways of working

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



