Sourcing Lead - Marketing, Retail Technology and Payment systems

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work! For you this means working with us on:Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of defence.Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to achieve sector-leading cost-performance.



Job Description:

​

Role Synopsis

You will support the vision and objectives of bp procurement and responsible for delivery of cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.

To support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities and lead/deliver end-to-end S&C projects as per business request.

Capture and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

To build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

You will also determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in The Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

To negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process and lead the approval process.

Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Minimum eight (8) years of practical and application in End to End Sourcing and Contracting of services and commodities.

Minimum three (3) years experience in the Marketing, Retail Technology and Payment Systems sector.

Awareness of agile ways of working.

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



