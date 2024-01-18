Sourcing Lead - Marketing, Retail Technology and Payment systems

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work! For you this means working with us on:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
You will support the vision and objectives of bp procurement and responsible for delivery of cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.
To support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities and lead/deliver end-to-end S&C projects as per business request.
Capture and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.
To build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.
You will also determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in The Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.
To negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.
Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process and lead the approval process.
Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.
Minimum eight (8) years of practical and application in End to End Sourcing and Contracting of services and commodities.
Minimum three (3) years experience in the Marketing, Retail Technology and Payment Systems sector.
Awareness of agile ways of working.
Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.