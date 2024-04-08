Sourcing Lead - PTK007

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

This role will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and procurement management activities based on SKKMigas procurement regulation “PTK007” and bp Category Management Policy and Processes.

The Sourcing Lead will align with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations.

The candidate skills and experience in Market Assessment, RFI and RFP preparation and execution and subsequent evaluation in accordance with PTK 007 regulations and local authorities will be critical; supported with robust Supplier selections, Negotiations, and Contracting, will ensure compliance and provide assurance to relevant BP policies and procedures.

In collaboration with our Category Management (SFT), Business Facing and S&C teams and under the direction of the Sourcing Manager/ Procurement Committee Chairperson, the role will provide sourcing & contracting support and also, provide assurance to relevant BP policies and procedures and PTK 007 regulations.

Key accountabilities

Based on internal task assignment, the Sourcing Lead will support/manage activities, but not limited to the following:

1) Vice Chairperson and Secretary of Procurement Committee:

a) Act as the Vice Chairperson and/or Secretary of Procurement Committee: the sourcing lead will be responsible for ensuring the tenders or sourcing and contracting activities are performed and also, ensure the tender strategies, tender documentations and tender decisions are in compliance with and based on the prevailing PTK and local regulations.

b) Additionally, the sourcing lead is also responsible for review and/or provide advice and become the single point of contact, and/or approve including but not limited to tender announcement and prequalification requirements, tender registration and prequalification evaluation results, Instruction to Bid document, award recommendations, Winner Announcements, Tender Result Report and tender communications/bid bulletins, bid evaluation results, and support/lead tender result dispute/objection resolutions as per PTK regulation and local authorities requirements.

c) Ensure the tender strategies, tender documentations and tender decisions are in compliance with all prevailing regulations.

d) Understand the content of the Tender Document which are related to the function of a vice chairperson and/or secretary.

e) Ensure implementation of domestic product utilization requirements in tender requirements.

f) Be responsible for the tender results to the Authorized Personnel.

g) Support/Lead sourcing & contracting activities including negotiations as required by Sourcing Manager/Chairperson.

h) Be liaison and working closely with internal collaborators, SFT, BFT, GBS S&C in preparation, presentation, attending meeting and liaising, addressing concerns/queries, obtaining SKK Migas approvals to relevant sourcing and contracting activities as per PTK 007 regulations, and local requirement.

i) Support/Lead in any procurement process audits and their resolutions.

j) Across activity sets, it is paramount that the secretary liaises with the collaborators to ensure the Scope of Work is detailed enough and sourcing activities are driven in accordance with all governance and business requirements.

2) Planning: support the vision and objectives of bp Finance Procurement and ensure the activities are aligned with the Business Facing and Supply facing teams.

3) Category Strategy: Align with the Business Facing and Supply Facing needs, ensuring security of supply, risk management, cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.

4) Support /Create and manage Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts

5) End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request of the following activities:

a) Case Management

Receive, complete and continuously manage incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with collaborators to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

b) Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to accurately gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions applied to resolve sourcing strategy decision. Provide advice and endorsement to Sourcing Practitioners regarding local market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Develop and complete sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable

Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and manage the approval process

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the approval process

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are driven and appropriate approvals are detailed. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are acquired and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

c) Deliver value to internal collaborators to lead all Sourcing & Contracting activities in compliance with Category Management Policy (CMP, working closely with Supply and Business Facing teams

d) Supplier Prequalification

Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines

Monitor/lead continuous supplier prequalification status, and action per the related guidelines

e) Event Management

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with collaborators to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Support/manage the supplier selection process

Build and manage sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

Manage supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation

f) Contracting

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with all collaborators to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Figure out appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category mentorship

Advance any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable DofA (Delegation of Authority) and POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Ensure contract operationalization in the bp system (i.e. Ariba, Backbone)

BP Values and Behaviours

a) Safety. Demonstrate personal responsibility and well-being to everyone around, follow OMS and contribute to a safe and sustainable work place

b) Respect. Adhere to the Code of conduct, respect the views and feelings of others and create inclusion in a diverse workplace

c) Excellence. Learn to apply standard methodology, act with professionalism, strive for excellence, develop learning, share knowledge and continuously improve

d) Courage. Always aim to do the right thing and speak out when something is not right, acknowledge and learn from mistakes and accept a challenge

e) One team. Put the team first, value contribution from colleagues, deliver on accountabilities, support and help people develop capabilities

Essential Education

Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field

PTK 007 certification is a must.

Essential experience and job requirements

The ideal candidate has minimum six (6) to twelve (12) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities under Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas industry environment, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communication.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (e) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention); Rig Support Services and Subsurface (Seismic, Geoscience, Site Survey & Investigation), Engineering services and subsea; Rotating Equipment.

Strong collaborator management skills including having an established networking relationship with SKK Migas.

Has a valid PTK007 certification and has a minimum of three (3) years’ experience in performing the role of Procurement Committee Secretary for a Cost Recovery Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Contractor/Operator in exploitation stage.

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in sophisticated, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

University degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant field.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal collaborators including the Procurement Organization and business unit collaborators across multiple subject areas, cultures and geographies and with suppliers.

Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to lead and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must.

Solid knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection.

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills as well as validated leadership behaviors

Strong procurement process compliance competence and having experience in handling procurement process audits and their resolutions.

Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge

Strong proactive and innovative approach Fluent in English and Bahasa Indonesia (oral and written) language.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.