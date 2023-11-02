Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The Sourcing Lead – Platforms is responsible for managing and driving high value & complexity sourcing projects in support of business objectives in the respective spend category. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for being the GBS interface/focal point in category specific discussions, developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities. This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance. The ideal candidate has proven knowledge of the spend category and marketplace, extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.



Act as the GBS Category expert / focal point in the given category towards GBS Procurement, PSCM and Business stakeholders

Take the lead in ensuring effective information flow regarding the category strategy / guidance between GBS Procurement and PSCM

Contribute to the development of the respective category strategies from a GBS Procurement side

Provide category specific guidance and mentoring to the relevant GBS Procurement Team(s)

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of high complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the category level discussions and sourcing process

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy / guidance

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage key stakeholder & supplier relationships in the given category and all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions throughout the sourcing projects looked after

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process. Also propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Mentor and support team members, and actively contribute to the development of GBS capability & knowledge in the given categories

Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

5+ years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

3+ year’s category specific experience, preferably in Corporate services or IT categories

Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers

Experience with contract creation, negotiations and maintenance

Experience on category management and/or category strategy development is an advantage

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and / or related field

Procurement related professional certification like CIPS, MCIPS or CPSM etc is an advantage

Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing and negotiation skills

Excellent stakeholder relationship management skills

Fluent in English and in other language(s) based on the BP location(s) supported

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge

Ability to provide professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members

Proficient desktop computing experience

Strong proactive and innovative approach



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.