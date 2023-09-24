Sourcing Lead - Projects

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for coordinating the activities of a team accountable for developing and implementing sourcing strategies, plans and completing bidding events, negotiating purchase contracts and supporting team members in the ongoing management of suppliers, in order to deliver against project breakthroughs and relevant PSCM targets.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsis

GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement support delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.

This is an Individual Contributor role and will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).

Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.

The Sourcing Lead will comply with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Lead will support/handle end-to-end low/medium complexity projects as per business request, but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously run multiple requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Sourcing Strategy, and handle the associated approval processes.

Supplier Prequalification and Set-Up

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/implement the process status as per the related guidelines.

Handle the set up of transactional suppliers in P2P systems.

Event Management

Support/run the bidder selection process.

Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Handle interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project.

Coordinate with business collaborator and Bidders to ensure

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation document as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category mentorship.

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation and handle the approval process.

Draft and compile contract ready for execution.

Post Award Contract Management & Operationalization

Ensure Contract is fit for purpose, valid and updated in the Company’s systems at all times. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business in accordance with CMP.

Resolve any dispute in invoice payments by proactively engaging with Suppliers and Accounts Payable team to ensure timely payment with complete compliance.

Operationalize the Contract upon award

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in any subject area or related field.

The ideal candidate has five (5) to seven (7) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities in Energy sector

Excellent communication, influencing and negotiation skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant two (2) to three (3) years of experience in engineering services, business consultancy and EPC services are good to have.

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce is a bonus.

Ability to work on shift hours.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.