Sourcing Lead – Projects

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade HGBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement support delivery of functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.This is an Individual Contributor role and will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities.Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.The Sourcing Lead will comply with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.



Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead will handle end-to-end medium/high complexity projects as per business request, and not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously prioritize multiple project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Supplier Prequalification and Set-Up

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/implement the process status as per the related guidelines.

Handle the set up of transactional suppliers in P2P systems.

Event Management

Handle the bidder selection process.

Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Auctions).

Handle interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project.

Coordinate with business customer and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation document as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Use the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and handle the approval process.

Draft and compile contract ready for execution.

Run the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Post Award Contract Management

Ensure Contract is fit for purpose, valid and updated in the systems at all times. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business.

Resolve any dispute in invoice payments by proactively engaging with Suppliers and Accounts Payable team to ensure timely payment with complete compliance.

Ensure Price-books are up-to date by adding/removing items based on agreements made with Business and Suppliers.

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Education and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in any subject area or related field.

The ideal candidate has eight (8) to ten (10) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities in Energy sector.

Proficient in English (oral and written) language.

Proven knowledge and demonstrated ability in Greenfield / Brownfield projects, Long lead items, EPC Services, ancillary services, Consultancies, Inspections, Manpower services is desirable.

Solid understanding of different contract templates including Contract drafting and negotiating contract deviations.

Good stakeholder management skills.

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team.

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis.

Ability to work on shift hours.

Ability to review and analyse data to identify issues, trends and propose resolution.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We are strengthened by diversity, and committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.