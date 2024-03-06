Sourcing Lead - Projects

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
The Sourcing Lead will implement end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, but not limited to the following activities:
Case Management
Receive, implement and continuous and lead multiple project requests via the Case Management tool.
Approach to Market
Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.
Supplier Prequalification
Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/complete the process status as per the related guidelines.
Event Management
Support/lead the bidder selection process.
Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Auctions) in the available tools and systems.
Handle interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project.
Coordinate with business partners and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.
Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation document as per Governance Framework in respective regions.
Contracting
Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.
Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category mentorship.
Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process.
Draft and compile contract ready for execution.
Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.
Essential Education and Job Requirements
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field
The ideal candidate should have eight (8) to ten (10) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities in energy sector, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communication (verbal and written English language) skills.
Four (4) to five (5) years of experience in Mid-High value Upstream Projects Procurement is desired. Experience in categories such as HSSE, EPCI, Engineering Services, Inspections, Packaged procurement contracts will be advantage.
Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team
Ability to work on shift hours
Experience of working on Procurement systems like ARIBA, SAP, Compass.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation internationally
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.