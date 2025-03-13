This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we're home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We're investing in today's energy system and helping build out tomorrow's. So while we're still in oil and gas, over the next decade we'll become a different kind of energy company. We're decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people's lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you'll be fully connected into the world of bp. You'll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Sourcing Lead - Projects.

Role Synopsis

Finance FBT - Procurement S2C is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. Finance FBT - Procurement S2C support delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The Finance FBT - Procurement S2C sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.

This Individual Contributor role will support bp upstream business with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities in predominantly Subsea Services and Equipment category based on Category Management Policy (CMP).

This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.

The Sourcing Lead will follow bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Lead will implement end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects covering Subsea scopes (including but not limited to Subsea Inspection, Maintenance and Repair, Subsea Construction, Diving, ROVs, Subsea Aftermarket/Life of Field) as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Create / receive, implement and continuously manage multiple Sourcing and Contracting requests via the Case Management tool.

Approach to Market

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes including regional governance processes.

Supplier Prequalification

Perform Suppliers’ screening/pre-qualification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines.

Event Management

Support/manage the supplier selection process.

Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project, coordinate with Line to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and obtain approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process.

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Collaborator Management

Collaborate with global partners thru regular engagements and work as one team to deliver best value for bp

Post-award Contract Management

Manage all post-award activities including Amendments, Variation Orders, re-negotiations, dispute management, resolving invoicing issues, contract close-out

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in any discipline or related field

The ideal candidate should have eight (8) to ten (10) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities in energy sector, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communication (verbal and written English language) skills.

Two (2) to three (3) years of experience in sourcing and contracting of Subsea equipment and services, T&I Contracts, Vessel chartering for offshore campaigns is desired. Working in Project environment is an advantage.

Strong collaborator management skills - managing Global Partners

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team

Good influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors

Fluent in English ( and written) language.

Hands on with MS Office, Ariba, SAP systems.

Ability to work on shift hours

Ability to work on remote location basis

Sound data analytical skills

Experience of working on Procurement systems like ARIBA, SAP, Compass.

Believe in Agile ways of working

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



