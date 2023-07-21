Job summary

The Sourcing Lead is responsible for managing various high spend and complexity sourcing projects in support of business objectives in the respective category. In addition to sourcing, this role is expected to strategically consolidate demand, drive category specific discussions, develop supplier relationships and proactively identify value opportunities. This includes demand management, clarification of specifications and scope of work, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance and supplier management. The ideal candidate has proven knowledge of the spend category and marketplace, extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Act as the sourcing and category expert of GBS Procurement in the given region towards Stakeholders, Category Team, suppliers and peers/colleagues

Ensure effective information flow regarding the category strategy / guidance, build strong relationship with relevant teams

Contribute to the development of the respective category strategy from GBS Procurement side, incl. proactive influence on the demand (e.g.: strategically consolidate requests)

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximize value for BP in the marketplace

Take a holistic view across regions or sub-categories and propose more cost-effective solutions

Take an innovative approach, develop and lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Manage high spend, complex, end-to-end sourcing projects as per business request, take full ownership and accountability for multiple assigned portfolio and related queries:

Ensure all business requirements are considered/met, Scope of Work liaised with Stakeholders and all specifications on hand

Develop sourcing strategies, approach to market and source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement, category strategy, incumbents, market conditions, etc.

Manage the supplier selection process, identify suppliers, ensure screening process completed, and oversee the tendering process (RFI/RFP/Reverse eAuctions executed in Ariba system)

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process

Manage the contract execution/signature process

Ensure contracts are fit for purpose, valid and always updated in the Company’s systems. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business in accordance with category plan.

Resolve any dispute in invoice payments by proactively engaging with Suppliers and Accounts Payable team to ensure timely payment with complete compliance

During case management, monitor and maintain all records, up to date for GBS Procurement and Business Stakeholders

Support the development and generation of dashboards identified by GBS Procurement and Business Stakeholders, analyze and populate to an agreed schedule

Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios (incl. RCA) and propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution

Depending on the organizational setup, this Sourcing Lead role may have people management responsibilities

Regardless of the specific reporting structure, the Sourcing Lead is expected to provide coaching and professional guidance to his/her wider Team and may be appointed as the first escalation point in the Team in specific sub-categories or regions

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

6-8 years of category specific sourcing experience, gained in a multinational environment

In-depth knowledge of Retail category is essential

Fluency in English and Mandarin Chinese

Track record of successful sourcing project delivery in complex, challenging international environment

Excellent stakeholder management skills, ability to communicate effectively with partners at senior levels

Ability to review and analyse complex data to identify issues and trends

Strategic thinking and ability to define and drive sourcing strategies

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing and negotiation skills

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management

Strong understanding and experience of planning and performance management

Being able to work under pressure and strict time constraints

Ability and proven record of providing professional mentoring to and coordinate less experienced team members

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Excel

Proactive and innovative approach



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



