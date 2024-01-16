No travel is expected with this role

GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement support delivery of functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.This is an Individual Contributor role and will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.The Sourcing Lead will comply with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.



Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Lead will support/manage end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously manage multiple Sourcing and Contracting project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions..

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and manage the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements.

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes.

Supplier Prequalification and Set-Up

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines.

Manage the set up of transactional suppliers in P2P systems.

Event Management

Support/manage the bidder selection process.

Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Auctions)

Manage interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project.

Coordinate with business partner and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation document as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Draft and compile contract ready for execution.

Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Post Award Contract Management

Ensure Contract is fit for purpose, valid and updated in the Company’s systems at all times. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business in accordance with CMP.

Resolve any dispute in invoice payments by proactively engaging with Suppliers and Accounts Payable team to ensure timely payment with complete compliance.

Ensure Pricebooks are up-to date by adding/removing items from Pricebooks based on agreements made with Business and Suppliers.

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Essential Education and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or related field.

The ideal candidate has minimum eight (8) to ten (10) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum four (4) to five (5) years of experience in engineering services, business consultancy and EPC services will be an advantage.

Solid understanding on contracts including drafting.

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis.

Proficient in English (oral and written) language.

Ability to work on shift hours.

Ability to review and analyse data to identify issues, trends and propose resolution.

