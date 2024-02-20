This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Job summary

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The Sourcing Lead will support/handle end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuous and lead multiple Sourcing and Contracting project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and run the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements.

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and run the associated approval processes.

Supplier Prequalification and Set-Up

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/complete the process status as per the related guidelines.

Run the set up of transactional suppliers in P2P systems.

Event Management

Support/lead the bidder selection process.

Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Manage interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project.

Coordinate with business partners and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation document as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category mentorship.

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process.

Draft and compile contract ready for execution.

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Post Award Contract Management

Ensure Contract is fit for purpose, valid and updated in the Company’s systems at all times. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business in accordance with CMP.

Resolve any dispute in invoice payments by proactively engaging with Suppliers and Accounts Payable team to ensure timely payment with complete compliance.

Ensure Pricebooks are up-to date by adding/removing items from Pricebooks based on agreements made with Business and Suppliers.

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

What we are looking for:

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or related field.

8 to 10 years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial sense.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum four (4) to five (5) years of experience in engineering services, business consultancy and EPC services will be an advantage.

Solid understanding on contracts including drafting and experience in Planning and Supplier Performance Management.

Good stakeholder management skills handling Global Stakeholders, work in large and multi cultural team

Influencing and negotiation skills, leadership behaviors.

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis.

Ability to work on shift hours.

Ability to review and analyse data to identify issues, trends and propose resolution.

Believe in Agile ways of working.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



