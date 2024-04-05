Sourcing Lead - Reliability & Maintenance

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead supports various BP businesses with a range of medium/high complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.

This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Lead will handle complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, and the following activities:

Demand Management

Case Management

Sourcing Strategy

Supplier Selection

Contracting

Contract Operationalization

Post Award Contract Management

Supplier Management

Across activity sets, it is paramount to ensure that all requests and Scopes of Work liaise with team members to ensure all business requirements are considered/met.

Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Handle and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage the all relevant team member and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Professional Leadership

Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our stakeholders and suppliers

Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior stakeholders

Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)



The ideal candidate has at least 5 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills

Practical experience with the Maintenance Services category

Ability and proven record of providing professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members

Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities

Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management

Experience working in a large and diverse team

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners

Critical thinking and ability to propose sourcing strategies

Global / international business experience

Ability to review and analyse complex data to identify issues and trends

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

