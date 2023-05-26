Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sourcing Lead - Reliability & Maintenance services (French Speaking)

Sourcing Lead - Reliability & Maintenance services (French Speaking)

Sourcing Lead - Reliability & Maintenance services (French Speaking)

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ064095
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!


Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a


Sourcing Lead – Reliability and Maintenance Services (French Speaking)!


GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy. 

In this role You will:

  • Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of medium/high spend & complexity
  • Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.
  • Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace
  • Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy
  • Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
  • Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
  • Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project
  • Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers
  • Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process
  • Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements
  • Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives
  • Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness.
  • Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our stakeholders and suppliers
  • Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior stakeholders
  • Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution

What You will need to be successful:

  • Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required
  • Proficiency in French and English language
  • The ideal candidate has at least 5 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities.
  • At least 3 years of category specific experience
  • Previous experience in the Oil & Gas industry and/or industrial environment is an advantage
  • Ability and proven record of providing professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members
  • Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities
  • Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments
  • Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management
  • Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis
  • Fluent in English. Additional languages may mean an advantage
  • Global / international business experience
  • Strong working knowledge of MS Office products 
  • Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following benefits to you:

  • Bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp