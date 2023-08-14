Sourcing Lead - Reliability & Maintenance with German or Dutch (fix term)

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

SOURCING LEAD Reliability and Maintenance with German or Dutch (fix term)

The Sourcing Lead supports various BP businesses with a range of medium/high complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.

This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.

The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of medium/high spend & complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our stakeholders and suppliers

Support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior partners

Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution

Align with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

The ideal candidate has at least 5 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and communication skills

At least 3 years of category specific experience

Previous petroleum industry experience is an advantage

Strong proactive and innovative approach, ability to coordinate and mentor junior team members

Previous experience in supplier qualification and supplier performance management and development

Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, ambitious international environments

Validated experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management

Experience of working in a multicultural environment

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners

Fluent in English. Additional languages may mean an advantage

Strategic thinking and ability to propose sourcing strategies

Global / international business experience

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel.

Knowledge of Ariba/ Salesforce system is an advantage

Ability to review and analyse complex data to identify issues and trends

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment

Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Company laptop

Phone for private usage

Opportunity to work from home: up to 2 days / week based on team agreement

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



