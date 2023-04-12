Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our GBS Procurement team and advance your career as a



Sourcing Lead- STI

Ensuring that all activities are compliant with the GBS’s Health and Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity

Creating transparency on existing ways of working using relevant techniques (value stream mapping / data gathering / user story articulation)

Demonstrating a bias towards Lean process delivery through elimination of non-value adding activity

Promoting and where necessary creating standard ways of working in operations with business, suppliers and finance procurement

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings)

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective and customer-focused service delivery

Effective management of the activity triage & workflow with the Business Partners, resource allocation and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover

Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators

Ensuring effective escalation management in line with the agreed operating model

Ensuring all processes are compliant with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation

Driving the evolution of the processes managed and foster the continuous improvement mind-set and culture

Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organization to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Minimum 7 years of relevant work experience in a service delivery environment in Procurement

Proven knowledge and minimum five (5) years of experience in sourcing

Require strong & proven skills in development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, commercial negotiation.

Experience with e-procurement and ERP systems, e.g. Ariba, Salesforce is an advantage

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!