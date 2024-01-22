Sourcing Lead - Site Projects

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Sourcing Lead supports various BP businesses with a range of high complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Lead will manage complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Demand Management

Case Management

Sourcing Strategy

Supplier Selection

Contracting

Contract Operationalization

Post Award Contract Management

Supplier Management

Across activity sets, its paramount to ensure that all requests and Scopes of Work liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met.

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace

Contribute to the development of strategies from a sourcing team’s side

Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Handle and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage the all relevant team member and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

Define negotiation strategy, negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Define contracting strategy, develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Professional Leadership

Regardless of the specific reporting structure, the Sourcing Lead is encouraged to provide coaching and professional guidance to their wider Team

If delegated by the Sourcing Manager, they may be the first point of escalation in the Team in specific categories/subcategories or regions supported

Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our team members and suppliers

Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior collaborators

Essential Education and Job Requirements

The ideal candidate has 6-8 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills

In-depth understanding of respective category/categories is crucial

Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments

Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management

Strong influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors

Proficient in English. Additional languages may mean an advantage

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Ability to review and analyse complex data to identify issues and trends

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.