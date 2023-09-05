Sourcing Lead - Thai Speaker

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

The Sourcing Lead supports Marketing, Retail, Technology and Payment (MRTP) category with a range of medium/high complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities in Thai and English. The sourcing activity marketing service in this category including but not limited to Creative (ATL, BTL), Market Insight/ Research, MICE, Sponsorship and Promotional Item. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities. This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance. The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication, and collaborator leadership skills.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Sourcing Lead supports Marketing, Retail, Technology and Payment (MRTP) category with a range of medium/high complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities in Thai or Vietnamese and English.

The sourcing activity marketing service in this category including but not limited to Creative (ATL, BTL), Market Insight/ Research, MICE, Sponsorship and Promotional Item. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.

This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.

The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication, and collaborator leadership skills.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Lead will handle complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, including but not limited to the following activities:

Demand Management

Case Management

Sourcing Strategy

Supplier Selection

Contracting

Contract Operationalization

Post Award Contract Management

Supplier Management

Across activity sets, it is paramount to ensure that all requests and Scopes of Work liaise with partners to ensure all business requirements are considered/met.

Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity.

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace.

Contribute to the development of the respective category strategies from a sourcing team’s perspective.

Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with the respective Category strategy.

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement.

Handle and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen.

Manage all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project.

Define negotiation strategy, negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers.

Define contracting strategy, develop and modify contract content based on templates and handle the approval process.

Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements.

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements.

Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives.

Align with BP’s Code of Conduct, uphold a professional and focused approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations.

Align with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures.

Professional Leadership

Depending on the interpersonal setup, this Sourcing Lead role may have people management responsibilities

Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior team members

Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution

Essential Education and Experience:



Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Procurement related professional certification is an advantage

6-8 years of practical experience in end-to-end sourcing and contracting, marketing related service is an advantage.

Excellent written & verbal communication skill in Thai or Vietnamese and English is a must.

Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments.

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management.

Experience working in a large and diverse team.

Strong influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors.

Critical thinking and ability to define sourcing strategies.

Being able to work under pressure and exacting time constraints.

Strong solid understanding of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel.

Ability to review and analyse sophisticated data to identify issues and trends.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.