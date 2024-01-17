Sourcing Lead – US Convenience Retail

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work! For you this means working with us on:Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of defence.Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to achieve sector-leading cost-performance



Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead will run end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Demand Management; Ensure that the business requirements of all key stakeholders and Scopes of Work are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Case Management; Drive and lead various projects of medium/high spend & complexity. Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements.

Sourcing Strategy; Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for bp. Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy. Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement.

Supplier Selection and Risk Mitigation; Lead and coordinate the supplier selection to achieve the most ideal option. Lead all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions including relationships with senior levels throughout the sourcing project. Align with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations.

Contracting; Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers. Develop and modify contract content based on templates and own the approval process. Contract Operationalization

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate has 6-7 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing and contracting, showcasing practical experience in sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts, sourcing strategy preparation.

Ability to work on shift hours ( Only applicable to applicants in Kuala Lumpur Location)

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management

Analytical abilities to review and analyse sophisticated data to identify issues and trends, marketplace and financial analysis

Preferred Experience:

Any Convenience Retail (products sold at retails stations) category specific experience

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrial environment

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce / Compass / or any e-sourcing systems



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.