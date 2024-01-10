Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.
Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a
SOURCING LEAD - Utilities with German or Dutch or Spanish
In this role You will:
- Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity
- Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.
- Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace
- Contribute to the development of strategies from a sourcing team’s side
- Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with the respective Category strategy
- Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
- Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
- Manage the all relevant partner and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project
- Define negotiation and contracting strategy, and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers
- Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process
- Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements
- Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements
- Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives
- provide coaching and professional guidance to junior team members
- Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our stakeholders and suppliers
- Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior stakeholders
- Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution
What You will need to be successful:
- Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required
- 6-8 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and communication skills
- Fluent in English and German or Dutch or Spanish
- In-depth understanding of respective category/categories is essential
- Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrical environment is an advantage
- Ability and proven record of providing professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members
- Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities
- Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments
- Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management
- Experience working in a large and multicultural team
- Strong influencing and negotiation skills,
- Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis
- Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners, even at senior levels
- Additional languages may mean an advantage
- Critical thinking and ability to define sourcing strategies
- Global / international business experience
- Being able to work under pressure and stringent time constraints
- Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel.
- Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage
- Ability to review and analyse complex data to identify issues and trends
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
