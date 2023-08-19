Sourcing Lead - Well Services Central

Job summary

This role will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes. Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. The Sourcing Lead will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Based on internal task assignment, the Sourcing Lead will support/manage medium to high-risk activities, but not limited to the following:

Planning: support the vision and objectives of bp Finance Procurement and ensure the activities are aligned with the Business Facing and Supply facing teams.

Category Strategy: Align with the Business Facing and Supply Facing needs, ensuring security of supply, risk management, cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.

Support /Create and manage Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities: Case Management

Receive, execute and continuously manage incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions utilized to determine the sourcing strategy decision

Develop and execute sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable

Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and manage the approval process

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the approval process

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are executed and appropriate approvals are documented. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are obtained and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Deliver value to internal stakeholders, partnering to manage all Sourcing & Contracting activities in compliance with Category Management Common Process (CMcp, working closely with Supply and Business Facing teams Supplier Prequalification

Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines

Monitor/manage continuous supplier prequalification status, and action per the related guidelines

Event Management

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Support/manage the supplier selection process

Build and manage sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

Manage supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation

Contracting

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with all stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable DofA (Delegation of Authority) and POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Supplier Management

Support / Establish and execute the supplier management plan. Ensure effective supplier performance management in support of Business and Supply Facing PRMS and SBRs, respectively.

Segments the supply base for a category using appropriate analysis tools. Uses a variety of performance management processes, tools and methods to achieve agreed SLAs.

Manage supplier performance aligned with the supplier relationship/management plans.

Additional accountabilities specific to this role

Accountable for third party spend for the category in area of accountability. Support the delivery of Zero inventory and Net Zero ambitions targets.

Single point of accountability for the category with all relevant internal stakeholders.

Work closely with Technical line colleagues accountable for developing the Contracting & Procurement Plan (CPP), and post-award Supplier Management (SM) for suppliers at Business Facing level.

Assess and mitigate supply chain risk through engagement with relevant stakeholders ensuring business risks are managed effectively.

Ensure compliance with the Category Management common process (CMcp) and BP policy / process together with regional contractual / regulatory obligations for local content and cost recovery Integrate category strategies across Finance Procurement where there is a cross-Operating Function accountability.

To support execution of compliance activities including audit resolution and close-out assigned actions arising from Regional External Audits.

Manage assigned gap closure plan actions to OMS 2.5, 6.6 and 6.7. To comply with all BP’s policies and procedures - Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures Collaborate with the Market Intelligence team to develop and maintain market intelligence of supply markets for BP’s global demand.

Provide assurance of compliance with BP requirements and local laws / regulations in collaboration with Business Facing team Coach and assist junior team members onboarding activities.

Ensure timely execution and delivery of sourcing activities Support “contract fitness” activities to enable post-award purchasing and P2P applications Conduct and maintain supplier Counterparty Due Diligence validity and refresh activities as required Accountable for delivery of Touchless PO metrics and automation activities.

Support the delivery of Zero inventory and Net Zero ambitions targets.

Essential education, Essential experience, and job requirements

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or related field

Essential experience and job requirements

The ideal candidate has minimum six (6) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (3) experience in Oil and Gas categories in Rigs and it s Support Services .

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

University degree in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant discipline.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal stakeholders across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies and with suppliers.

Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills

Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge

Strong proactive and innovative approach

Able to work on shift



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.