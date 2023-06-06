Sourcing Lead - Well Services & Low Carbon

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing strategies, plans and executing bidding events, negotiating purchase contracts and supporting stakeholders in the ongoing management of suppliers, in order to deliver against sourcing and contracting project milestones and relevant Procurement targets.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing strategies, plans and executing bidding events, negotiating purchase contracts and supporting stakeholders in the ongoing management of suppliers, in order to deliver against sourcing and contracting project milestones and relevant Procurement targets.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Helps to delivers value through providing support as instructed, to assist effective and efficient contracting activity.

Prepares contract briefs, performs detailed proofreading and editing of contract materials and supports wider ad hoc pre-award contracts activity.

Ensures contracts are implemented with the appropriate systems, compliance, and contract management set-up.

Assists in executing post-award contract management, including interpretation and implications of terms and conditions, monitoring contract expiration dates and identifying need for extensions or renewals.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

Manages a team of direct reports, aligning team activities to stakeholder priorities and ensuring all activities comply with relevant processes, procedures, and region-specific regulatory requirements.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



