Sourcing Lead - Well Services & Low Carbon

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead will perform sourcing, contracting and Contract management activities. The role will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).

Note: This role will support defined regions and will require you to work 3pm-12am Malaysia time Monday to Friday.

Key Accountabilities:

Helps to deliver value through providing support as instructed, to assist effective and efficient contracting activity.

Prepares contract briefs, performs detailed proofreading and editing of contract materials and supports wider ad hoc pre-award contracts activity.

Assists in driving post-award contract management, including interpretation and implications of terms and conditions, monitoring contract expiration dates and identifying need for extensions or renewals.

In collaboration with our Category Management/Supply Facing (SFT), Business Facing and Procurement Committee teams and under the direction of the Sourcing Manager, the role will provide sourcing & contracting support and also, provide assurance to relevant BP policies and procedures and PTK 007 regulations.

Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

Evaluates and negotiates contracts in compliance with BP contract templates and reimbursement structure standards.

Generates complex contracts and agreements including interpretation of contract requirements, contract administration, risk management, change management, conflict resolution, and delivery and payment for products.

Works directly with Legal, Tax and other functions to facilitate company objectives and resolve customer issues, providing customer satisfaction, and acts as the first point of contact for suppliers/contract holders for as long as the contract lasts.

Ensures timely resolution to sourcing, updating procedures and new account plans, partnering with site procurement management to keep ownership of all issues, and managing the dispute process to establish Service Level Agreements.

Ensures contracts are implemented with the appropriate systems, compliance, and contract management set-up, and provides informal training/mentoring to less experienced contracts staff to build capability in this area.

Mentor and guide a team of sourcing analysts, aligning team activities to collaborator priorities and ensuring all activities align with relevant processes, procedures, and region-specific regulatory requirements.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Essential Education:

Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant subject area or related field.

Professional certification in Supply Chain (eg. CIPS) will be an advantage.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate must have minimum six (5) to eight (8) years of relevant practical experiences and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of drilling & well services in upstream oil and gas industry environment, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communications skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (3) years’ experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Drilling, Completion, Intervention; and Subsurface (Seismic, Geoscience, Site Survey & Investigation).

Has experience in performing the role of sourcing and contracting for a Cost Recovery Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Contractor/Operator in exploitation and development stage.

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal collaborators including the Procurement Organization and business unit collaborators across multiple fields, cultures and geographies and with suppliers.

Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,

Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection.

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills as well as proven leadership behaviors

Strong procurement process compliance competence and having experience in handling procurement process audits and their resolutions.

Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge.

Strong proactive and innovative approach Fluent in English (oral and written) language.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.