Sourcing Lead - Well Services

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Based on internal task assignment, the Sourcing Lead will support/handle medium to high risk activities, but not limited to the following:

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing strategies, plans and completing bidding events, negotiating purchase contracts and supporting partners in the ongoing management of suppliers, in order to deliver against sourcing and contracting project milestones and relevant Procurement targets.



Planning: support the vision and objectives of bp Finance Procurement and ensure the activities.

Category Strategy: Align with the Business Facing and Supply Facing needs, ensuring security of supply, risk management, cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base

Support /Create and handle Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, and the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously handle incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions used to resolve sourcing strategy decision. Provide advice and endorsement to Sourcing Practitioners.

Develop and implement sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are driven and appropriate approvals are detailed. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are acquired and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Event Management

Support/handle the supplier selection process

Build and run sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

Handle supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation

Contracting

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with all partners to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable DofA (Delegation of Authority) and POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Ensure contract operationalization in the bp system (i.e. Ariba, Backbone)

Supplier Management

Support / Establish and implement the supplier management plan. Ensure effective supplier performance management in support of Business and Supply Facing PRMS and SBRs, respectively.

Segments the supply base for a category using appropriate analysis tools. Uses a variety of performance management processes, tools and methods to achieve agreed SLAs.

Handle supplier performance aligned with the supplier relationship/management plans.

Essential Education and Job Requirements

Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant subject area or related field PTK 007 certification is a must.

The ideal candidate has minimum six (5) to twelve (8) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities under Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas industry environment, coupled with a strong commercial savvy and communication.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (e) experience in categories such as Drilling, Completion, Intervention; Rig Support Services and Subsurface (Seismic, Geoscience, Site Survey & Investigation), Upstream Engineering services; Subsea; Rotating/Engineered Equipment and Project.

Strong partner leadership skills including having an established networking relationship with SKK Migas.

Has a valid PTK007 certification and has a minimum experience in performing the role of sourcing and contracting for a Cost Recovery Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Contractor/Operator in exploitation stage.

Proficient in English and Bahasa Indonesia (oral and written) language

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.