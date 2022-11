Job summary

Responsible for developing and implementing category strategies, sourcing strategies, plans and executing, bidding events, negotiating Global Agreement and purchase contracts and supporting stakeholders in the ongoing management of suppliers, in order to deliver against sourcing and contracting project milestones and relevant PSCM targets.

Key Accountabilities:

Planning: support the vision and objectives of BP's Finance Procurement and ensure the activities are aligned with the Business.

Category Strategy: Align with the Business Facing and Supply Facing needs, ensuring security of supply, risk management, cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base. Support /Create and manage Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Case Management: Receive, execute and continuously manage incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy: Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, scopes of work and manage the approval process.

Collaborate with the Sourcing Team to develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy.

Deliver value to internal stakeholders: Partnering to lead all Sourcing & Contracting activities in compliance with Category Management Common Process (CMcp, working closely with Supply and Business Facing teams.Supplier Prequalification, screening suppliers and monitoring/handling continuous supplier prequalification status.

Event Management: Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders on business requirements.

Support/manage the supplier selection process and manage supplier relationship. Build and manage sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system.

Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation.

Contracting - Validate requests, scopes of work, determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable DofA (Delegation of Authority) and POA

The ideal candidate to have at least 10 years of working experience in the Oil & Gas Industry, of which four (4) years of practical and application in End-to-End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum two (2) years’ experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention, Well Services);

Rig Support Services and Reservoir Development and Technology, Integrity Management, life cycle, engineering services and subsea.

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures.

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection.

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills. - Able to work on shift (3pm to 12pm)- Experience in Category Management will be an added advantage.

You will be part of Well Services Central Team who will be working closely with the Supply Facing Team from Finance and Procurement.