Sourcing Lead -Well Services and Subsurface

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead will align with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and focused approach to working with suppliers

Key Accountabilities:

Support/handle medium to high-risk activities, but not limited to the following:

Category Strategy: Align with the Business Facing needs, ensuring security of supply, risk management, cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.

Support /Create and handle Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts.

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request.

Case Management:

Receive, implement and continuously handle incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy:

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to accurately gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions applied.

Develop and implement sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable

Essential Experience and Education

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field

The ideal candidate has minimum six (6) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial savvy and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (e) experience in upstream Oil and Gas. Experience in categories such as Drilling, Completion, Intervention shall be added advantage

Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Foresight, Communication, Contracting Strategies, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital proficiency, Market Analysis, Procurement Services, Sourcing.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.