Job summary

GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement support delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.



The Sourcing team manages risk and delivers value for BP’s global spend on corporate goods and services (HR, Professional Services, Property and Travel) working across all functions, segments and geographies providing a unique ability to impact the business globally.



The Sourcing Lead for IT Major Deals is responsible for delivering mid-complex, potentially multi-region sourcing events on behalf of corporate services categories such as HR, professional services, property and travel, driving significant value for the business.

Commercially astute with good communication and stakeholder management skills, the Regional Sourcing Lead will be comfortable working at all levels across the business.

Key Accountabilities



Based on internal task assignment the Sourcing Lead for IT Major Deals will manage the execution of mid-complex, multi-region, end to end sourcing projects’ sourcing across HR, Professional Services, Property and/or Travel categories within the bounds of agreed spend and risk thresholds.

Sourcing

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions utilized to determine the sourcing strategy

Develop Sourcing Strategy with supervision based on request, incumbents, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and manage the approval process

Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines, Support/manage the supplier selection process

Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Lead complex negotiations for multi region commercial contracts

Ensuring compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract template

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity, be a contract owner

Effectively represent each category and region supported to the business and suppliers

Develop a solid understanding of assigned regional contracts, supply agreement templates along with thorough understanding of legal concepts related to each category’s guiding principles, also known as Category Guidance.

Professional experience with 5-7 years in procurement

Experienced in running and complex sourcing events (including multi-vendor, single source negotiations, and RFXs)

Experienced in sourcing across HR, Professional Services, Property and/or Travel categories

Good interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Good influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross functional and diverse teams.

Project management capabilities

Good understanding of procurement processes and systems

Strong Negotiation skills in preparation and planning with evidence of key behaviours including listening, professional inquisitiveness

Experienced in contracting including developing contract strategies, contract negotiations and setting up contracts with ongoing management in mind

Ability to challenge and influence stakeholders

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

ContractingAdditional accountabilities specific to this roleReporting effectiveness through key metrics, including value delivery to the Sourcing Manager