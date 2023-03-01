GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement support delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.
The Sourcing team manages risk and delivers value for BP’s global spend on corporate goods and services (HR, Professional Services, Property and Travel) working across all functions, segments and geographies providing a unique ability to impact the business globally.
The Sourcing Lead for IT Major Deals is responsible for delivering mid-complex, potentially multi-region sourcing events on behalf of corporate services categories such as HR, professional services, property and travel, driving significant value for the business.
Commercially astute with good communication and stakeholder management skills, the Regional Sourcing Lead will be comfortable working at all levels across the business.
Key Accountabilities
Based on internal task assignment the Sourcing Lead for IT Major Deals will manage the execution of mid-complex, multi-region, end to end sourcing projects’ sourcing across HR, Professional Services, Property and/or Travel categories within the bounds of agreed spend and risk thresholds.
Sourcing