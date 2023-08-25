Sourcing Manager - Aspac (PTK 007)

Job summary

This role will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and procurement management activities based on PTK007 regulations and bp Category Management Policy (CMP) and processes. Working within a defined global process framework and PTK007 regulations and other prevailing local regulations, this role will contribute to overall sourcing and contracting activities in compliance to local regulations, an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to act as the Chairperson of Procurement Committee, to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and NOC agreements. The Procurement Advisor will comply with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations. The candidate skills and experiences in EOI, RFI and RFP preparation and execution and subsequent evaluation in accordance with PTK regulations and local authorities or Authorised Procurement Officer will be critical; supported with robust Supplier selections, Negotiations, and Contracting, will ensure compliance and provide assurance to relevant BP policies and procedures. In collaboration with our Category Management (SFT), Business Facing and S&C teams and under the direction supervision of the Senior Sourcing Manager or with matrix reporting to Authorised Procurement Officer, you will provide sourcing & contracting support and also, provide assurance to relevant BP policies and procedures and PTK regulations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and procurement management activities based on PTK007 regulations and bp Category Management Policy (CMP) and processes.Working within a defined global process framework and PTK007 regulations and other prevailing local regulations, this role will contribute to overall sourcing and contracting activities in compliance to local regulations, an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to act as the Chairperson of Procurement Committee, to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and NOC agreements.The Procurement Advisor will comply with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations.The candidate skills and experiences in EOI, RFI and RFP preparation and execution and subsequent evaluation in accordance with PTK regulations and local authorities or Authorised Procurement Officer will be critical; supported with robust Supplier selections, Negotiations, and Contracting, will ensure compliance and provide assurance to relevant BP policies and procedures.In collaboration with our Category Management (SFT), Business Facing and S&C teams and under the direction supervision of the Senior Sourcing Manager or with matrix reporting to Authorised Procurement Officer, you will provide sourcing & contracting support and also, provide assurance to relevant BP policies and procedures and PTK regulations.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Based on internal task assignment, the Procurement Advisor will managed all activities as follows, including but not limited to:-

Chairperson of Procurement Committee: As the Chairperson of Procurement Committee, the Procurement Advisor will be responsible and accountable for ensuring the tenders or sourcing and contracting activities are performed and also, ensure the tender strategies, tender documentations and tender decisions are in compliance with and based on the prevailing PTK and local regulations. Additionally, the Procurement Advisor is also responsible for review and/or provide advice and/or approve including but not limited to tender announcement and prequalification requirements, tender registration and prequalification evaluation results, Instruction to Bid document, award recommendations, Winner Announcements, Tender Result Report and tender communications/bid bulletins, bid evaluation results, and support/lead tender result dispute/objection resolutions as per PTK regulation and local authorities requirements. Ensure the tender strategies, tender documentations and tender decisions are in compliance with all prevailing regulations. Understand the content of the Tender Document which are related to the function of a chairperson. Ensure implementation of domestic product utilization requirements in tender requirements. Be responsible for the tender results to the Authorized Personnel. Support/Lead negotiations as required by Senior Sourcing Manager. Be focal point/ lead liaison and working closely with internal stakeholders, BFT, S&C team in preparation, presentation, attending meeting and liaising, addressing concerns/queries, obtaining SKK Migas approvals for relevant sourcing and contracting activities as per PTK regulations, and local requirement. Support/Lead in any procurement process audits and their resolutions. Across activity sets, it is paramount that the Chairperson liaises with the stakeholders to ensure the Scope of Work is detailed enough and sourcing activities are executed in accordance with all governance and business requirements. Lead a team of Procurement Committee Secretaries in ensuring the tenders or sourcing and contracting activities are performed are in compliance with and based on the prevailing PTK and local regulations.

Planning: Ensure alignment with the vision, objectives, and priorities for GBS and Finance Procurement to support business delivery and is closely aligned with the business planning process. Category Strategy: Understanding of bp Category Strategy and support the development of sourcing strategy and revise/update Category Strategy Deliver value through effective and efficient category, E2E sourcing and contracting activities, using the provisions of CMP within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. Support/Lead End-to-End Sourcing activities as per business request or as directed by Sourcing Manager, inclusive of the following activities: Case Management Sourcing Strategy Supplier Prequalification Event Management Contracting Ensure relevant due diligence processes are executed and appropriate approvals are documented. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are obtained and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements. Ensure team performed relevant due diligence processes and secure required approvals Conduct/support contract negotiations where required. Ensure team comply with Local Content obligations and incorporated into the procurement decisions as required. Provide advice and endorsement to Sourcing Practitioners regarding local market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions. Accountable for compliance activities including audit resolution as applicable. Comply with all BP’s policies and procedures. Comply with under PTK007 regulation and SKKMIGAS requirements.

BP Values and Behaviours

Safety. Demonstrate personal responsibility and well-being to everyone around, follow OMS and contribute to a safe and sustainable work place

Respect. Adhere to the Code of conduct, respect the views and feelings of others and create inclusion in a diverse workplace

Excellence. Learn to apply best practice, act with professionalism, strive for excellence, foster learning, share knowledge and continuously improve

Courage. Always aim to do the right thing and speak out when something is not right, acknowledge and learn from mistakes and accept new ideas as a challenge

One team. Put the team first, value contribution from colleagues, deliver on accountabilities, support and help people develop capabilities.

Comply with bp's Code of Conduct and practice ethical business behaviour, using reasonable care to monitor suppliers and contractors working for BP to ensure they work in a manner consistent with the Code.

(ALL) Additional accountabilities specific to this role

Accountable for third party spend sourcing and contracting for the category in area of accountability.

Support the delivery of Zero inventory and Net Zero ambitions targets

Single point of accountability for the Procurement committee with all relevant internal stakeholders.

Work closely with Technical line colleagues accountable for developing the Contracting & Procurement Plan (CPP), and post-award Supplier Management (SM) for suppliers at Business Facing level.

Assess and mitigate supply chain risk through engagement with relevant stakeholders ensuring business risks are managed effectively.

Ensure compliance with the Category Management common process (CMcp) and BP policy / process together with regional contractual / regulatory obligations for local content and cost recovery.

Integrate category strategies across Finance Procurement where there is a cross-Operating Function accountability.

To support execution of compliance activities including audit resolution and close-out assigned actions arising from Regional External Audits. Manage assigned gap closure plan actions to OMS 2.5, 6.6 and 6.7.

To comply with all BP’s policies and procedures - Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

Collaborate with the Market Intelligence team to develop and maintain market intelligence of supply markets for BP’s global demand.

Provide assurance of compliance with BP requirements and local laws / regulations in collaboration with Business Facing team

Coach and assist junior team members onboarding activities

Ensure timely execution and delivery of sourcing activities

Support “contract fitness” activities to enable post-award purchasing and P2P applications

Conduct and maintain supplier Counterparty Due Diligence validity and refresh activities as required

Accountable for delivery of Touchless PO metrics and automation activities

Support the delivery of Zero inventory and Net Zero ambitions targets

Oversee Integration of category strategies across Finance Procurement where there is a cross-Operating Function accountability.

Oversee the Category Strategy. Lead/Support the development of MSAs, and other model contracts.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCES :

The ideal candidate has minimum twelve (12) to fifteen (15) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills and minimum 5 years in people management role.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum five (5) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention); Rig Support Services and Subsurface (Seismic, Geoscience, Site Survey & Investigation), Engineering services and subsea; Rotating Equipment.

Has a valid PTK007 certification and has a minimum of three (3) years’ experience in performing the role of Procurement Committee Chairperson for a Cost Recovery Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Contractor in exploitation stage.

Strong stakeholder management skills including having an established networking relationship with SKK Migas.

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

Strong procurement process compliance acumen and having experience in handling procurement process audits and their resolutions.

University degree in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant discipline.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal stakeholders across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies and with suppliers.

Leadership skills: Building high performing and energized team. Previous experience in leading multi-diverse team

Ability to operate independently and methodically to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills as well as proven leadership behaviors

Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge. Strong procurement process compliance acumen and having experience in handling procurement process audits and their resolutions.

Strong proactive and innovative approach

DESIRABLE CRITERIA AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Certified PTK 007

Master Business Administration (MBA) or professional certification such as MCIPS will be an advantage.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.