Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

SOURCING MANAGER- C&P

In this role You will:

Provide professional direction, coordinate team operations and manage performance

Driving and maximizing value for BP across the spend categories and activities managed

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. cost reductions, avoidance, etc.)

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective and customer-focused service delivery

Effective management of the activity triage & workflow with the Business Partners, resource allocation and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover

Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators

Ensuring effective escalation management in line with the agreed operating model

Ensuring all processes are aligned with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation

Ensuring processes are embedded & adhered to consistently in the team

Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose

Drive the evolution of the processes managed and foster the continuous improvement mind-set and culture

Work closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organization to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Develop and maintain effective working relationships with key partners at all levels within the organization, customers and external service providers

Monitor and assure compliance to BP Business Controls and SOX requirements

Lead and develop your team (including performance appraisals, 1to1 conversations, coaching, etc.)

As the professional leader of the team, role model effective sourcing execution via being involved and managing complex sourcing projects incl. supplier negotiations

Ensure the Team is part of the wider information flow and cascade necessary information

Populate the usage of effective and up-to-date procurement techniques, tools and practices

What You need to be successful:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required

Minimum 8-10 years of relevant experience in sourcing products and/or services, preferably from real estate/ facility management / workplace environment

in sourcing products and/or services, preferably from real estate/ facility management / workplace environment Workplace category experience is an advantage

Minimum 3 years people/team leadership experience, preferably in a multinational/global environment

Excellent written & oral communication skill in English (C1) is a must.

(C1) is a must. Highly motivated and ambitious to drive value generation to the Business Partners

Strong business mind-set

Strong and proven stakeholder relationship management skills incl. experience in engaging senior management levels

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organizations

Proven experience in coaching and leading a team with scale and complexity

Passion to motivate, develop and retain people

Transformational mindset

Ability to make decisions in a complex, sometimes ambiguous environment

Good time management, prioritization and organization skills

Proven record of leading/managing high value / complex sourcing initiatives

Broad understanding of negotiation strategies & techniques coupled with strong negotiation skills

Knowledge on contract terms and extensive experience with regards to contracting

Demonstrated process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Eagerness to learn and implement new tools and techniques to improve efficiency in the team

Strategic sourcing experience in the Property/Real Estate/Facilities category, specifically sourcing packages such as technical due diligence, project management, design and construct, interior designers, workplace consultants, furniture, movers, facilitates management, Integrated facilities models, etc is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



