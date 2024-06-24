We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy. Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a SOURCING MANAGER- C&P In this role You will: Drive and improve value for BP across the spend categories and activities led

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery and team performance (eg. cost reductions, avoidance, lost opportunity etc.)

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective, efficient and customer-focused service delivery

Ensure effective critical issue management in line with the agreed operating model

Ensure team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose

Drive the evolution of the processes ran and nurture the continuous improvement mind-set and culture

Adhere to BP’s Leadership expectations

Conduct performance appraisals with direct reports in accordance with bp’s performance management process

Provide coaching for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development.

As the professional leader of the team, role model effective sourcing execution via being involved and managing complex sourcing projects incl. supplier negotiations.

Represent the Team and the wider GBS Procurement organization in category meetings with Business Partners and Suppliers as relevant.

Stakeholder management within the organization at the relevant levels, Functional representation on Site What You need to be successful: 10+ years of proven experience in sourcing services and/or products

Category specific experience (Marketing, Retail Assets, Convenience Retail)

Minimum 3 years people/team leadership experience, preferably in a multinational/global, GBS/SSC environment

Experience with e-procurement (Fairmarket), workflow tools (Salesforce) and ERP systems, eg. SAP-Ariba or others

Strong business mind-set and commercial acumen

Eagerness to detect efficiency leavers, drive implementation of new techniques

Highly motivated and ambitious to unlock and drive value generation various kind

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Eagerness to learn and implement new tools and techniques to improve efficiency in the team At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!