Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.
Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a
SOURCING MANAGER- C&P
In this role You will:
Drive and improve value for BP across the spend categories and activities led
Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery and team performance (eg. cost reductions, avoidance, lost opportunity etc.)
Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective, efficient and customer-focused service delivery
Ensure effective critical issue management in line with the agreed operating model
Ensure team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose
Drive the evolution of the processes ran and nurture the continuous improvement mind-set and culture
Adhere to BP’s Leadership expectations
Conduct performance appraisals with direct reports in accordance with bp’s performance management process
Provide coaching for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development.
As the professional leader of the team, role model effective sourcing execution via being involved and managing complex sourcing projects incl. supplier negotiations.
Represent the Team and the wider GBS Procurement organization in category meetings with Business Partners and Suppliers as relevant.
Stakeholder management within the organization at the relevant levels, Functional representation on Site
What You need to be successful:
10+ years of proven experience in sourcing services and/or products
Category specific experience (Marketing, Retail Assets, Convenience Retail)
Minimum 3 years people/team leadership experience, preferably in a multinational/global, GBS/SSC environment
Experience with e-procurement (Fairmarket), workflow tools (Salesforce) and ERP systems, eg. SAP-Ariba or others
Strong business mind-set and commercial acumen
Eagerness to detect efficiency leavers, drive implementation of new techniques
Highly motivated and ambitious to unlock and drive value generation various kind
High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages
Eagerness to learn and implement new tools and techniques to improve efficiency in the team
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.