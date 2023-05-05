Sourcing Manager - Corporate Services

Grade G Global Sourcing Manager is accountable for the management of the Corporate Services Operational Sourcing Teams in GBS Procurement support bp global businesses.
Those teams look after various sourcing and contracting activities in the given spend area under his/her leadership.
This role includes workload management, providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and managing performance. It is managing stakeholder relations and acts as primary point for escalations, related to his/her field. Ready to advise team on development of sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation and creation.
