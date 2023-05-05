Job summary

Grade G Global Sourcing Manager is accountable for the management of the Corporate Services Operational Sourcing Teams in GBS Procurement support bp global businesses.

Those teams look after various sourcing and contracting activities in the given spend area under his/her leadership.

This role includes workload management, providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and managing performance. It is managing stakeholder relations and acts as primary point for escalations, related to his/her field. Ready to advise team on development of sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation and creation.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Procurement Sourcing & Contracting function and advance your career as a



Global Sourcing Manager – Corporate Services

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

In this role You will:

Driving value for BP across the spend categories and activities managed

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery and team performance (eg. cost reductions, avoidance, lost opportunity etc.)

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective, efficient and customer-focused service delivery

Effective management of the activity triage & workflow for the Corporate Services space

Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators

Ensuring all processes are compliant with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation

Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose

Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Adhering to BP’s Leadership expectations

Conducting performance appraisals with direct reports in accordance with bp’s performance management process

Ensuring that regular 1to1 conversations are scheduled and happen in the Team at all levels

Providing coaching for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development

We have the following requirements:

Minimum 8 years of relevant experience in sourcing services and/or products, preferably from classical indirect; business services, corporate services space

Experience with e-procurement (Fairmarkit), workflow tools (Salesforce, e.g.Fieldglass) and ERP systems, eg. SAP-Ariba is an advantage

The ideal candidate has a strong team leadership background proven, experience in managing team

Represent the Team and the wider GBS Corporate Services community organisation in category meetings with Business Partners and Suppliers as relevant

Ensure the Team is part of the wider information flow and cascade necessary information down / and influences with information coming up from the team

B esides providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and managing performance, as required the job holder is expected to get involved in the execution of some high-complexity sourcing projects

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested