  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sourcing Manager - Corporate Services

Sourcing Manager - Corporate Services

Sourcing Manager - Corporate Services

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ061387
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!


Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
 

Join our Procurement Sourcing & Contracting function and advance your career as a

Global Sourcing Manager – Corporate Services


GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy. 

In this role You will: 

  • Driving value for BP across the spend categories and activities managed
  • Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery and team performance (eg. cost reductions, avoidance, lost opportunity etc.)
  • Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective, efficient and customer-focused service delivery
  • Effective management of the activity triage & workflow for the Corporate Services space
  • Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators
  • Ensuring all processes are compliant with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation
  • Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose
  • Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt
  • Adhering to BP’s Leadership expectations
  • Conducting performance appraisals with direct reports in accordance with bp’s performance management process
  • Ensuring that regular 1to1 conversations are scheduled and happen in the Team at all levels
  • Providing coaching for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development


We have the following requirements:

  • Minimum 8 years of relevant experience in sourcing services and/or products, preferably from classical indirect; business services, corporate services space
  • Experience with e-procurement (Fairmarkit), workflow tools (Salesforce, e.g.Fieldglass) and ERP systems, eg. SAP-Ariba is an advantage
  • The ideal candidate has a strong team leadership background proven, experience in managing team
  • Represent the Team and the wider GBS Corporate Services community organisation in category meetings with Business Partners and Suppliers as relevant
  • Ensure the Team is part of the wider information flow and cascade necessary information down / and influences with information coming up from the team
  • Besides providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and managing performance, as required the job holder is expected to get involved in the execution of some high-complexity sourcing projects


At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested


bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
 


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

