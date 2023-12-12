Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy. Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a SOURCING MANAGER - Corporate Services In this role You will: Complete complex sourcing events within the bounds of agreed spend and risk thresholds

Drive sourcing excellence through deploying standard processes, providing a consistent experience, utilization of strong market intelligence and running world class bids that deliver significant value for the business

Analyse the structure and dynamics of the supply markets to identify potential strategic levers

Develop and/or articulate business requirements according to scope

Lead complex negotiations for multi-million commercial contracts

Ensure compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract template structures

Work with Category Teams to ensure compliance to category guidance

Ensure a consistent and efficient process is maintained through the effective use of tools and systems.

Manage a team of sourcing experts, balancing workload, career development and team mentorship

Report team effectiveness through key metrics, including value delivery to the senior Sourcing Manger

Engage stakeholders in support of strategic sourcing activity and managing expectations We have the following requirements: Extensive professional experience with at least 7 years in procurement

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Advanced English language knowledge

language knowledge Experience in running high profile and complex sourcing events (including multi-vendor, single source negotiations, and RFXs)

Experience in complex sourcing across HR, Professional Services, Property and/or Travel categories

Commercially astute and curious with a thirst for knowledge

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Exceptional influencing skill

Demonstrable leadership qualities

Proactive and innovative approach

Good understanding of procurement processes and systems

Strong Negotiation skills in preparation and planning with evidence of key behaviours including listening, professional inquisitiveness

Skilled in contracting including developing contract strategies, leading contract negotiations and setting up contracts with ongoing management

Ability to challenge and influence stakeholders

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.