Sourcing Manager - Customer & Products

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work! For you this means working with us on:Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes.Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎



Job Description:

The Strategic Sourcing Manager is accountable for the management of our Sourcing Team in GBS Procurement in support of the BP businesses. The Team looks after various sourcing activities in the given spend categories.

This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance.

Besides providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and managing performance, you will be involved in the execution of high-complexity sourcing projects.

The ideal candidate has a strong team leadership background proven, leading teams, experience in running sourcing projects in Services Buying area, preferably understanding of the classical corporate services categories.

Key accountabilities

The job holder will be responsible for:

Value focused operations management

Driving and improving value for BP across the spend categories and activities led.

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery and team performance (eg. cost reductions, avoidance, lost opportunity etc.)

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective, efficient and customer-focused service delivery

Ensuring effective critical issue management in line with the agreed operating model

Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose

Driving the evolution of the processes ran and nurture the continuous improvement mind-set and culture.

Team leadership and development

Adhering to BP’s Leadership expectations

Conducting performance appraisals with direct reports in accordance with bp’s performance management process

Providing coaching for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development.

Professional leadership

As the professional leader of the team, role model effective sourcing execution via being involved and managing complex sourcing projects incl. supplier negotiations

Represent the Team and the wider GBS Procurement organisation in category meetings with Business Partners and Suppliers as relevant.

Essential experience and job requirements:

10+ years of proven experience in sourcing services and/or products

Category specific experience (Marketing, Retail Assets, Convenience Retail)

Minimum 3 years people/team leadership experience, preferably in a multinational/global, GBS/SSC environment

Experience with e-procurement (Fairmarkit), workflow tools (Salesforce) and ERP systems, eg. SAP-Ariba.

Strong business mind-set and commercial acumen

Eagerness to detect efficiency leavers, drive implementation of new techniques

Highly motivated and ambitious to unlock and drive value generation various kind

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Eagerness to learn and implement new tools and techniques to improve efficiency in the team.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



