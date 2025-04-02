Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

Sourcing Manager- D&T Regions

In this role You will:

Drive and maximise value for BP across the spend categories and activities managed by the job holder and his team members.

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings). Ensure that all activities are aligned with the FBT’s Health and Safety (HSSE) requirements, and other applicable compliance focus in any purchasing activity.

Continuously evaluate sourcing strategy to support the team for value delivery creation (eg. Savings)

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective and customer-focused service delivery

Effective management of the activity triage & workflow with the Business Partners, resource allocation and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover

Constantly achieve and deliver against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators

Ensure effective issue management in line with the agreed operating model

Ensure all processes are aligned with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting the preparation for future accreditation

Ensure applicable sourcing processes are embedded & adhered consistently by team members.

Ensure team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose.

Drive the evolution of the processes managed and foster the continuous improvement mind-set and culture.

Ensure adequate Business Continuity Plans are in place

Work closely with other leaders and teams in the FBT Procurement organization to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Develop and maintain effective working relationships with key partners at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers

Monitor and assure compliance to BP Business Controls and SOX requirements

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Minimum 12 years of relevant work experience in a service delivery environment in Procurement

Minimum 8 years of experience in Digital & Talent / Indirect Procurement categories. Regional exposure is an advantage.

Minimum 5 years people/team leadership experience in a multinational/global environment

Require strong & proven skills in development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, commercial negotiation

Experience with e-procurement and ERP systems, e.g. Ariba, Salesforce is an advantage

Excellent written & oral communication skill in English is a must

Strong business mind-set

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organizations

Proven record of leading/managing high value/complex sourcing initiatives

Broad understanding of negotiation strategies & techniques coupled with strong negotiation skills

Knowledge on contract terms and extensive experience with regards to contracting

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.