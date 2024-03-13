Sourcing Manager – Drilling & Completions

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Sourcing Manager will align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness.
Key accountabilities
Deliver value through effective and efficient category, sourcing and contracting activities, using the provisions of CMP within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.
Accountable for the delivery of Contracts and Procurement Plan (CPP) with demand data and value opportunities for assigned category/sub-categories. Ensure team performed relevant due diligence processes and secure required approvals
Planning: Ensure alignment with the vision, objectives, and priorities for GBS and Finance Procurement to support business delivery and is closely aligned with the business planning process.
Category Strategy: Understanding of bp Category Strategy and support the development of sourcing strategy and revise/update Category Strategy
Conduct/support contract negotiations where required.
Ensure team implement post-award contract management and administration. Accountable for the supplier performance management activities, such as, important metric tracking, PRMs and other activities intended to drive improvement with supplier performance.
Ensure team align with Local Content obligations and incorporated into the procurement decisions as required.
Accountable for compliance activities including audit resolution as applicable. Align with all BP’s policies and procedures
Tasking
Oversee the execution of sourcing activities in align with Company approved systems (e.g., Ariba), process, policies and regulatory requirements.
Gather demand for goods and services from Supply & Business Facing team and ensure team delivery timely execution of sourcing activities
Oversee “contract fitness” and health check activities to enable systems application.
Accountable for delivery of Touchless PO metrics and automation activities
Essential Education and Job Requirements
Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any related field
The ideal candidate has minimum 10 years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial savvy and communication (oral and written English language) skills and minimum 5 years in people management role.
Proven knowledge and relevant minimum five (5) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention); Rig Support Services
Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures
Previous experience in leading multi-diverse team
Ability to operate independently and methodically to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,
Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection
Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills
Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge
Strong proactive and innovative approach
Able to work on shift
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation internationally
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.