Sourcing Manager – Drilling & Completions

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation internationally
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076587
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

The Sourcing Manager will align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness.

Key accountabilities

  • Deliver value through effective and efficient category, sourcing and contracting activities, using the provisions of CMP within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. 

  • Accountable for the delivery of Contracts and Procurement Plan (CPP) with demand data and value opportunities for assigned category/sub-categories. Ensure team performed relevant due diligence processes and secure required approvals

  • Planning: Ensure alignment with the vision, objectives, and priorities for GBS and Finance Procurement to support business delivery and is closely aligned with the business planning process.

  • Category Strategy: Understanding of bp Category Strategy and support the development of sourcing strategy and revise/update Category Strategy

  • Conduct/support contract negotiations where required.

  • Ensure team implement post-award contract management and administration.  Accountable for the supplier performance management activities, such as, important metric tracking, PRMs and other activities intended to drive improvement with supplier performance.

  • Ensure team align with Local Content obligations and incorporated into the procurement decisions as required.

  • Accountable for compliance activities including audit resolution as applicable. Align with all BP’s policies and procedures

Tasking

  • Oversee the execution of sourcing activities in align with Company approved systems (e.g., Ariba), process, policies and regulatory requirements.   

  • Gather demand for goods and services from Supply & Business Facing team and ensure team delivery timely execution of sourcing activities

  • Oversee “contract fitness” and health check activities to enable systems application.

  • Accountable for delivery of Touchless PO metrics and automation activities

Essential Education and Job Requirements

  • Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any related field

  • The ideal candidate has minimum 10 years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial savvy and communication (oral and written English language) skills and minimum 5 years in people management role.

  • Proven knowledge and relevant minimum five (5) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention); Rig Support Services

  • Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

  • Previous experience in leading multi-diverse team

  • Ability to operate independently and methodically to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,

  • Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

  • Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills

  • Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge

  • Strong proactive and innovative approach 

  • Able to work on shift

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our  achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

